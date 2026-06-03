BREAKING: U.S. Central Command says 3 Iranian missiles targeting Bahrain intercepted

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The U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) said three Iranian missiles launched toward Bahrain were successfully intercepted, preventing them from reaching their intended targets amid heightened tensions in the Gulf region.

According to CENTCOM, the missiles were part of a broader Iranian attack involving missile and drone launches directed at U.S. military facilities and allied locations in the Gulf. Bahraini and U.S. air defense systems responded to the threat, with no casualties or significant damage immediately reported, News.az reports, citing Xinhua.

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The incident comes as tensions between Washington and Tehran remain elevated following recent U.S. strikes on Iranian military sites, including facilities linked to drone and radar operations. The U.S. military has described those operations as defensive actions aimed at protecting American forces and regional security.

Bahrain hosts key U.S. military assets, including the headquarters of the U.S. Navy's Fifth Fleet, making the Gulf kingdom a strategic location for American operations in the region.

Regional authorities continue to monitor the security situation as concerns grow over the potential for further escalation in the Middle East.

News.Az