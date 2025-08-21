Brent Hinds, former Mastodon guitarist, dies in motorcycle crash

+ ↺ − 16 px

The former lead guitarist for the popular heavy metal band Mastodon died overnight in Atlanta.

William Brent Hinds was killed Wednesday night in a crash while on a Harley Davidson when the driver of a BMW SUV failed to yield while making a turn at the intersection of Memorial Drive and Boulevard, according to police, News.Az reports, citing ANF.

The Fulton County medical examiner’s office confirmed his death.

The 51-year-old was best known for his time with the Atlanta-based band Mastodon, in which he co-founded in 2000 with bassist Troy Sanders, guitarist Bill Kelliher and drummer Brann Dailor.

In March, according to Billboard, the band announced that they “mutually decided to part ways” with Hinds. However, just earlier this month, Hinds said he was kicked out.

News.Az