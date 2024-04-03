Yandex metrika counter

Brent oil price down below $83 per barrel on London’s ICE first since March 13

The price of futures contracts of Brent crude oil for July delivery has dropped below $83 per barrel on London's ICE for the first time since March 13, according to trading data.

As of 9:28 p.m. Moscow time (6:28 p.m. GMT) the Brent price was down by 0.91% at $82.94 per barrel.

As of 9:40 p.m. Moscow time (6:40 p.m. GMT) the Brent price was down by 1.02% at $82.85 per barrel whereas the price of futures contracts of WTI crude oil for June delivery was down by 1.01% at $78.44 per barrel.


