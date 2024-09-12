BRICS security summit in St. Petersburg to address new world order

The BRICS security summit, chaired by Russian Security Council Secretary Sergey Shoigu, is convening on September 11-12 in St. Petersburg to discuss the future parameters of the world order.

The summit will focus on supporting multipolarity, the right of nations to choose their own development paths, and reforming global political and financial governance systems, News.Az reports citing Russian media. A key agenda item is how BRICS countries can collaborate to counter the "rules-based order" imposed by Western powers.Representatives from the BRICS group—Russia, China, Brazil, India, and South Africa—along with invitees from Egypt, the UAE, Iran, and Ethiopia, will also explore dialogue with Global South nations seeking to uphold state sovereignty and pursue independent policies.Organizers have emphasized the significance of the summit amid escalating global confrontations, economic uncertainties, and challenges to achieving sustainable development goals. The 14th meeting of BRICS high representatives responsible for security is part of this important discussion.

News.Az