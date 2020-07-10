Britain committed to agree principles on Brexit deal in July talks
Britain said on Friday it was committed to working hard to agree underlying principles for a post-Brexit deal with the European Union in talks this month, Reuters reports.
“The UK remains committed to working hard to find an early understanding on the principles underlying an agreement out of the intensified talks process during July, as agreed at the High Level Meeting on 15 June,” a spokesperson said.