Britain to send Ukraine self-propelled artillery systems

+ ↺ − 16 px

Great Britain will send Ukraine self-propelled artillery systems, News.az reports citing UNIAN.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson informed President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a call on Tuesday on the latest British military equipment, including 10 self-propelled artillery systems and loitering munitions, which would be arriving in the coming days and weeks, the spokeswoman said.

News.Az