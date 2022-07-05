Britain to send Ukraine self-propelled artillery systems
- 05 Jul 2022 13:08
- 22 Jan 2026 03:37
- 175023
- World
- Share https://news.az/news/britain-to-send-ukraine-self-propelled-artillery-systems Copied
Great Britain will send Ukraine self-propelled artillery systems, News.az reports citing UNIAN.
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson informed President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a call on Tuesday on the latest British military equipment, including 10 self-propelled artillery systems and loitering munitions, which would be arriving in the coming days and weeks, the spokeswoman said.