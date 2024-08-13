Britain, US, Italy, France and Germany issues appeal to Iran

+ ↺ − 16 px

Britain, Germany, the US, Italy and France believe that the Iranian authorities should stop threatening to attack Israel, a joint statement released by the White House following telephone conversations between the leaders of these countries says, News.az reports.

It is noted that the heads of these countries called on Iran to stop threatening a military attack on Israel and discussed the serious consequences of such an attack for regional security.The parties also supported efforts to reach an agreement on de-escalating tensions in the Gaza Strip and the release of hostages held by the Palestinian Hamas movement.

News.Az