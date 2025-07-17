Britain’s trade chief to press White House on Trump tariffs during Washington visit

+ ↺ − 16 px

Britain’s trade secretary, Jonathan Reynolds, is set to visit Washington at the end of July to push forward trade negotiations with the Trump administration.

The visit, expected to last four to five days starting the week of July 28, will include meetings with key U.S. officials such as Trade Representative Jamieson Greer and Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick. Reynolds aims to discuss sector-specific tariffs and seek reductions in the 10 percent “reciprocal” tariffs imposed on British imports, News.Az reports, citing Politico.

This trip coincides with U.S. President Donald Trump’s anticipated private meeting with U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer in Scotland, where trade matters are expected to be a central topic. Trump has previously described the trade deal struck in May between the two nations as “really very well done,” while acknowledging there is “a little to discuss.”

Despite the positive tone, Britain’s ambassador to the U.S., Peter Mandelson, warned last weekend that the 10 percent tariffs are likely to remain in place despite ongoing negotiations.

The trade pact signed in May granted tariff relief to British carmakers and aerospace firms, and maintained the U.K.’s steel and aluminum tariffs at 25 percent, while the U.S. raised theirs to 50 percent in June. However, promised further tariff cuts for steel and aluminum imports have yet to materialize.

Economists caution that securing additional tariff relief will be challenging, particularly because the U.S. considers steel and aluminum critical sectors to protect. Additionally, the U.K.’s commitment to align with EU food standards complicates negotiations on agricultural trade, as Washington is expected to push for greater market access for American farmers.

Reynolds acknowledged last month the difficulty in reducing steel and aluminum tariffs, citing U.S. “melt and pour” rules that require steel to be manufactured in its country of origin. Britain’s Port Talbot steel mill is currently transitioning to new electric arc furnaces, relying on steel imports from India and the Netherlands.

Industry leaders remain cautious. Gareth Stace, director-general of UK Steel, expressed uncertainty over when the U.S. market will fully reopen and when U.S. buyers can place orders with confidence, expecting zero tariffs.

The Department for Business and Trade declined to comment on the upcoming trip.

News.Az