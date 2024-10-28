British activist Tommy Robinson jailed for defaming Syrian refugee schoolboy

+ ↺ − 16 px

Tommy Robinson, the far-right British activist whose real name is Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, has been sentenced to 18 months in prison after repeating false allegations about a Syrian refugee schoolboy.

The 41-year-old activist admitted at Woolwich Crown Court to breaching an injunction made after he was successfully sued for libel in 2021, News.Az reports, citing Sky News. Those who commit contempt of court can be jailed for up to two years, fined, or both.A High Court order in 2021 had barred Robinson from repeating libellous allegations against Jamal Hijazi who had successfully sued him for libel.The Solicitor General issued two contempt claims against Robinson earlier this year, claiming he "knowingly" breached the order on multiple occasions.Robinson, who founded the far-right English Defence League, appeared in the dock today after being remanded in custody on Friday, wearing a grey suit and waistcoat with no tie.At the start of a hearing, Aidan Eardley KC, for the Solicitor General, said a "resolution" had been reached over the allegations, and read them out to the court.When asked by Mr Justice Johnson whether he accepted he had committed the breaches, Robinson nodded and then replied "yes".Lawyers previously told a judge that the breaches included Robinson having "published, caused, authorised or procured" a film titled Silenced, which contained the libellous allegations, in May last year.The film remains pinned to the top of Robinson's profile on social media site X, while he also repeated the claims in three interviews between February and June 2023.Mr Hijazi was filmed being attacked at Almondbury Community School in Huddersfield, West Yorkshire, in October 2018.The boy's lawyers said false allegations made by Robinson had "a devastating effect" on him and his family, who had come to the UK as refugees, forcing them to move home and abandon his education.Mr Justice Nicklin ordered Robinson to pay Mr Hijazi £100,000 in damages and his legal costs, as well as making the injunction preventing Robinson from repeating the allegations he made against the then teenager.

News.Az