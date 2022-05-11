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Syrian Refugee
Tag:
Syrian Refugee
Germany moves to repatriate Syrian refugees
04 Nov 2025-13:08
Jordan reaffirms commitment to voluntary return of Syrian refugees
11 Feb 2025-23:21
Türkiye to help Syrian refugees return home safely: FM
09 Dec 2024-18:57
British activist Tommy Robinson jailed for defaming Syrian refugee schoolboy
28 Oct 2024-17:49
ECHR criticizes Cyprus for repatriating Syrian refugees to Lebanon
10 Oct 2024-00:31
Fehmi Chalmuk: The problem of immigrants in Turkey is one of the major issues for over 13 years –
INTERVIEW
09 Jul 2024-10:38
Turkiye will not push Syrian refugees into the arms of murderers, Erdogan says
11 May 2022-19:16
Latest News
Trump says Iran war is ‘close to over’
EU warns against long energy subsidies amid Hormuz crisis shock
Maine moves to pause new data centers over energy and environmental concerns
Another tanker exits Iranian port via Hormuz despite US blockade claims
Vance praises pope as "advocate for peace,” but pushes back against Iran war criticism
Vance says he's fighting for "grand bargain" Trump wants with Iran
Portugal disburses €835 million to storm-hit businesses as aid expands
Nearly 400 US troops wounded since Iran strikes as casualties rise
Chinese humanoid robots gain global demand with speed and affordability
Bolivia bus crash kills six, injures 14 in La Paz ravine fall
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