British actor Russell Brand charged with rape

British actor and comedian Russell Brand, 50, has been charged with multiple counts of assault and rape spanning allegations from 1999 to 2005, according to a police statement released on Friday, News.Az reports citing Fox News.

Brand, previously known for his high-profile comedy career and marriage to U.S. pop singer Katy Perry, has recently reinvented himself as an internet social commentator. He currently resides in Oxfordshire, in southern England.

The charges against Brand include one count of rape, one count of indecent assault, one count of oral rape, and two counts of sexual assault. These charges are linked to four separate women, the police stated.

The Metropolitan Police’s investigation into Brand’s case is ongoing. Detectives are urging anyone affected by this case or anyone with additional information to come forward and contact the police.

