British army tests high-powered laser weapon on armored vehicle

The British Army has conducted its first test of laser weapons mounted on the Wolfhound combat vehicle.

Engineers successfully deployed a powerful laser weapon from the vehicle during the test at the Dstl site in Porton Down, News.Az reports citing the UK Ministry of Defense. The low-cost high-energy laser weapon, mounted on to a British Army Wolfhound armored vehicle, is fully portable and easy to operate. The system can track multiple targets and engage at the speed of light.It represents a major leap forward in the UK Ministry of Defence’s Land Laser Directed Energy Weapon (LDEW) Demonstrator programme, providing increased operational advantage on the battlefield.Team Hersa, which pairs DE&S’ acquisition skills with Dstl’s technical expertise, has developed the laser in collaboration with a consortium of UK suppliers.The integration of the advanced capability demonstrator on the Wolfhound will allow the Ministry of Defence along with the British Army to understand the utility of LDEW Systems against an evolving threat.The next phase of testing will involve trials with Army personnel later this year, further evaluating the system’s capabilities and benefits in real-world scenarios.The laser system operates with a command and control system and can be integrated with wider battle management radar and surveillance systems. The weapon can be mounted on various platforms to meet different operational needs.

