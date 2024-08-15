British Challenger 2 tanks thought to have been used inside Russia by Ukrainian troops
Ukrainian troops are thought to have used British Challenger 2 tanks in their offensive inside Russia, News.az reports citing Sky News .The Ministry of Defence in London declined to comment on operational detail but did tell Sky News there has been no change in policy.
Ukraine's armed forces did not offer a comment.
According to government policy, the UK has confirmed Ukraine is free to use British weapons on Russian territory.
A source said this included Challenger 2 tanks and signalled that they had been used during the Ukrainian incursion, which began on 6 August.
Details on how and when Ukrainian forces deployed Challenger 2 tanks within the Russian region of Kursk were not immediately clear. Neither was the number of tanks that may have been involved.