+ ↺ − 16 px

Ukrainian troops are thought to have used British Challenger 2 tanks in their offensive inside Russia, News.az reports citing Sky News .

The Ministry of Defence in London declined to comment on operational detail but did tell Sky News there has been no change in policy.Ukraine's armed forces did not offer a comment.According to government policy, the UK has confirmed Ukraine is free to use British weapons on Russian territory.A source said this included Challenger 2 tanks and signalled that they had been used during the Ukrainian incursion, which began on 6 August.Details on how and when Ukrainian forces deployed Challenger 2 tanks within the Russian region of Kursk were not immediately clear. Neither was the number of tanks that may have been involved.

News.Az