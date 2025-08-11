British explorer’s remains found in Antarctic glacier 65 years after tragic accident

+ ↺ − 16 px

The remains of Dennis “Tink” Bell, a young British meteorologist who died in a glacier accident in Antarctica in 1959, have been recovered after more than six decades.

Bell, just 25 at the time, was working for the Falkland Islands Dependencies Survey — now the British Antarctic Survey — when he fell into a crevasse during a surveying trip on King George Island. Despite rescue attempts, he could not be saved, and his body was never recovered, News.Az reports, citing BBC.

In January 2025, a Polish research team from the Henryk Arctowski Antarctic Station discovered his bones in the melting Ecology Glacier, along with personal belongings including a wristwatch, radio, and pipe. Scientists say shifting ice and climate-driven glacial melt moved his remains far from where he disappeared.

Bell’s brother, David, now 86, said he had long given up hope of finding him. “It’s just remarkable, astonishing. I can’t get over it,” he told the BBC.

Bell, remembered for his adventurous spirit, mischievous humour, and love for husky dogs, played a key role in early meteorological work and mapping of King George Island. His job included launching weather balloons in sub-zero conditions and managing food supplies during Antarctic winters.

The discovery has brought closure to his surviving family. David and his sister Valerie will soon lay Dennis to rest in England.

“It’s wonderful,” David said. “I’m going to meet my brother. He’s been found — he’s come home now.”

