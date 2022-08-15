British government expressed regret over the attack on the Azerbaijani embassy

+ ↺ − 16 px

The UK Minister for Europe, Graham Stuart met the Azerbaijani Ambassador, Elin Suleymanov, to discuss a security incident at the Azerbaijani Embassy in London, News.az reports.

"Today I spoke to Azerbaijani Ambassador Elin Suleymanov following a serious security incident at the Azerbaijani Embassy in London on 4 August. I emphasised the importance that the UK government attaches to the security of all diplomatic missions in the UK, and expressed my deep regret that the event took place.

The UK has a longstanding tradition of support for the right to freedom of expression, but this must be exercised through peaceful and lawful demonstration," following a meeting with Azerbaijani Ambassador to the UK Elin Suleymanov, the Minister for Europe, Graham Stuart said.

News.Az