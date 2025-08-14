British man charged with 31 offenses after Liverpool title parade incident

+ ↺ − 16 px

A British man, accused of driving his vehicle into crowds celebrating Liverpool FC’s Premier League title win, now faces 24 additional criminal charges, according to prosecutors at his latest court hearing.

Former British Marine Paul Doyle, 53, appeared tearful as he joined the hearing at Liverpool Crown Court via videolink from prison, when details of the new counts stemming from the May 26 incident emerged, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

Merseyside Police now say 134 people were injured when Doyle allegedly drove his Ford Galaxy into crowds who were leaving Liverpool’s waterfront after a victory parade.

The 31 charges in total now filed involve 29 victims, aged between six months and 77, the court heard.

Six relate to children including two babies – one aged six months at the time and one aged seven months – who were injured when the car hit people massed on Water St in the city centre.

Supporters of the city’s world-famous football team had thronged its streets to celebrate the club’s record-equalling 20th English top-flight title when scenes of joy turned to horror.

Doyle, a father-of-three from the Croxteth neighbourhood in the city, was initially charged with seven offences, including dangerous driving and causing grievous bodily harm with intent. He now faces multiple additional counts under that and other charges, including 19 for attempting to cause grievous bodily harm, three of wounding with intent and one of affray. Doyle, wearing a grey T-shirt, did not enter any pleas during the 20-minute hearing, which several relatives of the victims and more than 20 members of the media attended. Judge Andrew Menary adjourned the case until September 4, when Doyle is expected to enter pleas. Earlier this year, a provisional trial date was fixed for November 24, with the case expected to last three to four weeks.

News.Az