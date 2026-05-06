Venice Biennale preview overshadowed by tensions over Israel and Russia - VIDEO

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The preview of the Venice Biennale has been marked by political tensions linked to the participation of Israel and Russia, as global conflicts increasingly influence the international art exhibition.

The event opened amid controversy following the resignation of its jury over disagreements related to the involvement of both countries, raising broader questions about the role of national representation in art during times of conflict, News.Az reports, citing Independent.

The inclusion of Russia and Israel has drawn criticism and protests, with some artists and activists calling for boycotts. The war in Gaza and the conflict in Ukraine have become central to debates surrounding the exhibition.

Demonstrations and public reactions have accompanied the preview, highlighting divisions within the art world over whether such events should remain neutral platforms or reflect political realities.

Despite the controversy, the Biennale continues with participation from dozens of countries, though tensions have cast a shadow over what is traditionally seen as a celebration of global contemporary art.

News.Az