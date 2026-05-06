Latvia allocates €100,000 to support Ukraine and child return efforts

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Latvia has allocated EUR 100,000 to support Ukraine for the needs of the Save Ukraine, the UN Human Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine, and the UN ILC Fund, Latvian Foreign Minister Baiba Braže has announced.

"As part of the International Coalition, Latvia supports the return of Ukrainian children and promotes accountability for Russia," Braže wrote on the social network X, News.Az reports, citing Interfax.

News.Az