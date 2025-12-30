+ ↺ − 16 px

Britain’s monarchy is closing out 2025 under sustained pressure, as health concerns, unresolved family scandals and growing public scepticism converge to test the institution’s authority and relevance in modern Britain.

While the monarchy remains constitutionally secure, the past year has exposed deeper questions about accountability, cost and moral leadership. Few episodes captured this tension more clearly than the continued fallout from the Jeffrey Epstein scandal involving Prince Andrew, which forced King Charles III to take some of the toughest disciplinary action seen in recent royal history, News.Az reports, citing Turkish media.

In a wide-ranging interview, veteran royal biographer Robert Hardman said the decisive removal of Andrew’s remaining titles and privileges marked a clear signal that institutional survival now outweighs family loyalty. The move, he noted, reflected mounting public frustration over perceived reluctance to confront misconduct within royal ranks.

Beyond scandal, debates over reform have intensified, particularly among younger Britons questioning inherited privilege. Hardman pointed to the 2013 reform of the Law of Succession—ending male preference—as one of the most significant modern changes, driven by the need to align the monarchy with 21st-century values.

Financial scrutiny remains the monarchy’s most persistent vulnerability. Rising living costs and pressure on public services have sharpened criticism of royal spending, despite funding mechanisms such as the Sovereign Grant. According to Hardman, public unease persists as many continue to associate royal wealth with taxpayer money.

At the same time, the monarchy’s soft-power value has gained renewed importance as Britain reassesses its global role. Hardman argued that royal diplomacy continues to play a quiet but effective role in smoothing relations with key allies, particularly the United States, and in rebuilding ties with Europe after Brexit.

King Charles’s reign has also highlighted a shift in the monarchy’s religious and cultural outlook. With Britain now a multicultural and multi-faith society, Charles has sought to position the crown as a unifying institution that reflects demographic change, while safeguarding the rights of diverse communities.

As 2025 ends, the monarchy stands at a delicate crossroads: still influential, but increasingly judged by standards of transparency, relevance and restraint—standards that will shape its public standing in the years ahead.

News.Az