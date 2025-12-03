King Charles hosts German President on state visit

+ ↺ − 16 px

Britain’s King Charles welcomed German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier on Wednesday at the start of his three-day state visit, the first by a German president in 27 years. The visit highlights growing ties between the two nations following Brexit.

King Charles and Queen Camilla greeted Steinmeier and his wife Elke Büdenbender in Windsor. The two couples took part in a ceremonial carriage procession to Windsor Castle, joined by Prince William and his wife Kate, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

During his visit, Steinmeier will meet Prime Minister Keir Starmer at Downing Street and attend a state banquet at Windsor Castle. He will also address British lawmakers in Parliament and meet German footballers playing in the Premier League.

On Thursday, the president and his wife will pay tribute to the late Queen Elizabeth at her tomb and view the historic State Sleigh designed by Prince Albert, Queen Victoria’s German husband. On Friday, they will travel to Coventry to lay a wreath at the ruins of the city’s old cathedral, heavily bombed during World War II, alongside the Duke of Kent.

Steinmeier’s trip follows recent state visits by French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, reflecting efforts to strengthen European ties after Brexit.

