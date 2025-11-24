British patrol intercepts Russian ships amid rising naval activity

+ ↺ − 16 px

A British patrol vessel intercepted a Russian corvette and tanker after tracking them through the English Channel, the Ministry of Defence confirmed Sunday.

The encounter comes amid a roughly 30% rise in Russian naval activity around UK waters over the past two years, News.Az reports, citing the Independent.

Within the last fortnight, the patrol vessel HMS Severn tracked the Russian corvette RFN Stoikiy and the tanker Yelnya as they navigated the busy shipping lane. The Severn subsequently handed over its monitoring duties to an unidentified Nato ally off the coast of Brittany.

In a broader context, Britain has also deployed three advanced Poseidon surveillance aircraft to Iceland. This forms part of a wider Nato mission, dedicated to patrolling for Russian ships and submarines across the North Atlantic and Arctic regions.

The news comes just days after Defense Secretary John Healey told reporters that the Russian spy ship Yantar had aimed lasers at the pilots of surveillance aircraft monitoring its activities off the coast of Scotland. Britain described the Yantar’s actions as “reckless and dangerous,” adding that Britain was ready to respond to any incursions into its territory.

“My message to Russia and to Putin is this: We see you. We know what you’re doing,’’ Healey said on Wednesday.

News.Az