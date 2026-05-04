Britney Spears avoids jail time with "wet reckless" plea in DUI case

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Britney Spears has pleaded guilty through her attorney to a lesser charge of "wet reckless" following a March arrest for driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs.

The 44-year-old pop star did not appear in the Ventura County court for the Monday hearing, News.Az reports, citing Fox News.

By accepting the plea deal, Spears avoids jail time and has instead been sentenced to one year of summary probation, state-mandated fines, and a required DUI education class.

The court noted that the plea offer was standard for a defendant with no prior DUI history and no reported injuries or crashes. Prosecutors highlighted that Spears has already taken proactive steps toward recovery by voluntarily completing a stint at a substance abuse treatment facility. As part of her informal probation, she must continue substance abuse treatment and attend regular sessions with a therapist. While she yielded certain Fourth Amendment rights regarding vehicle searches and sobriety tests if pulled over, the judge ruled these conditions do not apply to her home.

News.Az