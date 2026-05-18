Man jailed for life after assisting IRGC and Hezbollah in hostile operations case

Man jailed for life after assisting IRGC and Hezbollah in hostile operations case

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A man has been sentenced to life imprisonment by the High Criminal Court after being found guilty of transmitting sensitive information to foreign terrorist organisations, including the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and Hezbollah.

The defendant was accused of assisting the groups in carrying out hostile operations against the country by collecting and transmitting vital information intended to harm national interests, News.Az reports, citing Gulf Daily News.

According to the Public Prosecution, the court also found him guilty of endorsing aggression against Bahrain and attempting to obtain and transfer sensitive material to foreign entities.

Investigators from the Criminal Information Directorate said the man had sent photographs and videos related to attack aftermaths via the internet to accounts linked to the IRGC.

The court proceedings were held over several sessions, during which the defendant’s lawyer presented a defence, and authorities stated that all legal procedures ensuring a fair trial were followed.

Officials reiterated that national security remains a top priority and warned that any communication with foreign groups aimed at undermining state security constitutes a punishable offence.

News.Az