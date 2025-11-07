BSE shares jump 3.5% after SEBI Chief confirms weekly F&O to continue

+ ↺ − 16 px

Shares of BSE Ltd rose 3.5% on Friday after SEBI Chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey confirmed that weekly futures and options (F&O) trading will continue for now.

Speaking at the CNBC-TV18 Global Leadership Summit, Pandey said, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

“Our approach to F&O will have to be calibrated and data-based. The discussion paper will reflect this calibrated approach. The current certainty is that weekly F&O is on and it is working.”

At 12 p.m., BSE shares were trading 3.5% higher at ₹2,542 apiece on the NSE, while the capital market index was up 0.7% at 4,523.

Investor sentiment toward capital market stocks also improved after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Thursday that the government is “not here to shut the door on futures and options trading.”

“The government is here to remove roadblocks and work on them,” she said at the 12th SBI Banking and Economics Conclave 2025 in Mumbai, adding that investors must understand the associated risks.

Sitharaman also stressed the need for greater financial awareness, suggesting outreach to rural areas to improve understanding of market instruments.

Meanwhile, the Groww IPO continued to see strong demand, with retail participation nearly seven times oversubscribed in the ₹6,600-crore public issue. The overall subscription stood at 2.8 times so far.

Pandey has previously said that SEBI cannot “just shut down” weekly expiries, given the high participation from market players. Speaking at the BS BFSI Summit last month, he noted that the regulator is monitoring “irrational exuberance” among less experienced traders and will conduct more data analysis before any policy changes.

