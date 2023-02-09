BTC pipeline achieves 4 billion barrels of oil export milestone

+ ↺ − 16 px

In 2022, the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan (BTC) spent about $100 million in operating expenditure and $27 million in capital expenditure, News.Az reports citing bp Azerbaijan.

On 23 March 2022, the BTC pipeline reached a significant milestone by loading the 5,000th tanker of oil transported from the Sangachal terminal near Baku across Azerbaijan, Georgia and Türkiye to Ceyhan.

Since the 1,768 km BTC pipeline became operational in June 2006 till the end of 2022, it carried a total of 3.99 billion barrels (more than 531 million tonnes) of crude oil loaded on 5,244 tankers and sent to world markets. On 18 January 2023, BTC achieved the 4 billion barrels of oil export milestone,” the company said.

“In 2022, around 224 million barrels (about 30 million tonnes) of BTC-exported crude oil was lifted at Ceyhan loaded on 305 tankers.

The BTC pipeline currently carries mainly ACG crude oil and Shah Deniz condensate from Azerbaijan. In addition, other volumes of Caspian regional crude oil and condensate (Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan) continue to be transported via BTC.

News.Az