BTG Pactual Q4 profit jumps 40% on record results

Brazilian investment bank BTG Pactual has reported record financial results, with fourth-quarter profit surging more than 40% year-on-year thanks to strong performance across its business divisions.

The Latin America-based lender said adjusted net income rose 40.3% in the fourth quarter to 4.6 billion reais (about $882 million), closely matching market expectations from analysts surveyed by LSEG, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The bank also posted record quarterly revenue of 9.09 billion reais for the October–December period, marking a 35.1% increase compared to the same period a year earlier. The figure also exceeded analyst forecasts of 8.9 billion reais.

BTG Pactual said 2025 was a year of strong execution, highlighting the strength of its diversified business model and its ability to perform consistently across different market conditions.

Profitability also improved, with adjusted return on average equity rising to 27.6% in the fourth quarter, up from 23% a year earlier.

Analysts at JPMorgan described the year as “stellar” for the bank, although they expect a neutral reaction from investors as the results were broadly in line with expectations.

The results reinforce BTG Pactual’s position as one of Latin America’s leading investment banks and underline continued growth momentum heading into 2026.

