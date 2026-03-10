Domino’s UK profit drops 15% amid weak sales
Photo: Reuters
Domino’s Pizza Group in the UK and Ireland reported a 15% drop in annual profit for the year ended December 28, 2025, as muted demand, weak sales, and rising costs weighed on performance.
The company posted an underlying pretax profit of £91.2 million ($122.65 million), down from £107.3 million the previous year, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.
Domino’s UK operates under the umbrella of U.S.-based Domino’s Pizza.
The results reflect a challenging year for the UK pizza chain, with soft consumer demand and higher operating expenses affecting profitability.
By Aysel Mammadzada