Building partly collapses in central Madrid - VIDEO

At least three people were injured after a building partly collapsed in central Madrid, authorities said on Tuesday, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

One person was in serious condition, police said.

Emergency services were using drones and sniffer dogs to see if there were more people trapped inside the building.

Video images published by emergency services showed several ambulances and firefighting trucks in front of a building near the opera house and the royal palace.

The building was being converted into a hotel by developer Rehbilita, according to information on its website.


