Buildings in Dubai evacuated after interception of projectiles

Buildings around Dubai’s Marina were evacuated Saturday after debris from projectile interceptions damaged the facade of a high-rise building in the Emirati city.

Among the evacuees were CNN staff. In a statement on social media, Dubai’s Media Office said no one was injured in the incident, News.Az reports, citing CNN.

The Marina is close to many tourist attractions and city institutions, including the American University of Dubai and the Dubai Marina Mall.

As the sound of interceptions reverberated through the city and evacuations began, residents of Dubai and Abu Dhabi received warnings of incoming missiles on their cell phones.

The strikes came shortly after the president of the United Arab Emirates, Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, made extremely rare public comments describing Iran as “the enemy.”

“The UAE is beautiful, the UAE is a model to be followed, but I tell you, do not be deceived by that,” he warned Tehran while visiting a hospital, which is treating civilians injured in the strikes. “The UAE’s hand can reach and is strong, its flesh is bitter, and we are not easy prey.”

