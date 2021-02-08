Bulgaria confirms fourth bird flu outbreak in less than a week

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Bulgarian Food Safety Agency (BFSA) on Monday confirmed the country's fourth outbreak of the highly pathogenic avian influenza (bird flu) Type A virus since Wednesday.

The agency said on its website that the virus was detected in a farm with 55,000 broiler hens in the town of Slavyanovo, some 190 km northeast of Sofia.

The town had reported the previous three outbreaks of the same virus -- in a farm with laying hens and two duck farms, respectively.

All measures would be taken to eradicate the outbreak, the BFSA said.

The latest outbreak of the virus in Bulgaria before these four cases was registered in June 2020, according to the BFSA.

(c) Xinhua

