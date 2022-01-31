Bulgaria reports 1st Flurona case

+ ↺ − 16 px

The first case of Flurona, a double infection with both COVID-19 and flu, was confirmed in Bulgaria, the country's Health Ministry said on Monday, News.Az reports citing Xinhua.

The case was confirmed in the town of Yambol, about 300 km east of Sofia, where the authorities were examining samples from children aged 11-18 years, the ministry said in a press release.

Meanwhile, the share of the Omicron coronavirus variant has reached 55.1 percent of the swab samples tested in Bulgaria a mere four weeks after the first Omicron cases were confirmed in the country, according to the ministry.

To date, 941,814 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in Bulgaria, including 2,602 of them in the past 24 hours, according to the ministry.

News.Az