Bulgarian company may have shipped pagers used in Lebanon blasts

The pagers that blew up in Lebanon may have been bought from Taiwan’s Gold Apollo by Bulgarian Norta Global Ltd, and not by Hungarian BAC Consulting, News.Az reports citing Hungary’s Telex news portal .

According to its information, the Budapest-registered BAC Consulting served merely as an intermediary with the Taiwanese company, while the Sofia-based company was directly involved in purchasing the devices. Telex insists that Norta Global Ltd was " the one that arranged the delivery of the equipment , and sold it to Hezbollah." According to the news portal, these devices "were never in Hungary."Telex noted that the Bulgarian company was founded in 2022 and belongs to an unnamed Norwegian national. "On paper, it is engaged in project management, but it is presumed that it does not manufacture anything," the news portal said. It noted that another 196 companies are listed as registered at the same address. Telex pointed out that it is not yet known as to how informed Cristiana Barsony-Arcidiacono, the head of the Hungarian company, may have been about the activities of Norta Global Ltd, however, it insists that BAC Consulting "was only needed to hide the Bulgarian thread."

