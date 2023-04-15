Burning of Azerbaijani flag in Yerevan ‘another manifestation of Armenian vandalism’ - MP

+ ↺ − 16 px

The incident that took place at the opening ceremony of the European Weightlifting Championship in Armenia is another manifestation of Armenian vandalism at the highest level, Elman Nasirov, a member of Azerbaijan’s Milli Majlis, told News.Az.

During the opening ceremony of the European Weightlifting Championship held in Yerevan, Armenia committed another provocation against Azerbaijan. The national flag of Azerbaijan was set on fire during the opening ceremony.

According to the lawmaker, the burning of the Azerbaijani flag in front of the spectators with their applause is brutality and vandalism.

Nasirov said: “This incident is, indeed, a manifestation of raising the terrorist and fascist ideology to the level of state policy. Such an incident does not occur in a civil, cultural and democratic country. This is also an indicator of the prevalence of anti-Azerbaijani sentiment, Islamophobia, Turkophobia and racism in Armenia. In such a situation, how can a peace treaty be signed between Azerbaijan and Armenia?”

The MP also pointed out the acts of vandalism and barbarism committed by Armenia during the 30-year-long occupation of Azerbaijani territories.

“Armenia committed large-scale destruction in the formerly occupied Azerbaijani territories. Armenian armed forces razed Azerbaijan’s cities and villages to the ground,” he said.

Nasirov added that in the post-war period, Armenia began to commit acts of vandalism on a new level, including in the sports field.

Armenia’s political leadership and sports authorities are responsible for the incident at the opening ceremony of the European Weightlifting Championship, said the lawmaker, urging the need to hold the perpetrator legally accountable.

“The event organizers are also responsible for this incident. They should understand that Armenia is not ready and is not a suitable place to host such civil events. Armenia has not given up its acts of vandalism, and the organization should have perceived this factor. Sending athletes to this country is very dangerous,” he said.

MP Nasirov recalled that no pressure was inserted on Armenian athletes, who had come to Azerbaijan to take part in tournaments over the past years.

“I would like to reiterate that Armenia’s leadership and the international sports community are responsible for the incident. There is a need to impose a veto on Armenia for holding such events,” the Azerbaijani lawmaker concluded.

