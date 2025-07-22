Bus driver arrested after 20 injured in Manchester double-decker crash

+ ↺ − 16 px

A bus driver has been arrested after a double-decker crashed into the Bridgewater Canal Aqueduct in Eccles, Greater Manchester, injuring 20 people.

The incident occurred on Barton Lane on Monday when the top deck of the bus struck the bridge, tearing off the upper level and ejecting a passenger from the top deck, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said the driver, a man in his 50s, has been arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by careless driving and released on bail pending investigation.

Three passengers — a 19-year-old woman and two men, aged 20 and 40 — remain in hospital with serious but stable injuries. Seventeen others were treated at the scene.

Police believe the bus had veered off its intended route and that the driver failed to heed height restriction warnings, including signage and hanging chains.

A major incident was declared, with North West Ambulance Service deploying 10 emergency ambulances, advanced paramedics, and an air ambulance.

Transport for Greater Manchester confirmed the bus was operating on the 100 service route from Shudehill to Warrington, though the crash site was not part of its usual Bee Network route.

