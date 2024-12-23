News.az
News
Middle East
Bus-fuel truck collusion killed 9 in Iran
23 Dec 2024 13:58
1014358
Middle East
A passenger bus and a fuel truck collided in Iran's Sistan and Baluchestan province,
reports citing
ISNA
.
According to the information, 9 people died on the spot and 15 were injured as a result of the accident.
