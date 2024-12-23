Yandex metrika counter

Bus-fuel truck collusion killed 9 in Iran

ISNA

A passenger bus and a fuel truck collided in Iran's Sistan and Baluchestan province, News.az reports citing ISNA.

According to the information, 9 people died on the spot and 15 were injured as a result of the accident.

