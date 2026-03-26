Bus plunges into river in Bangladesh, at least 24 dead

The accident occurred in the Daulatdia area of Rajbari district, around 100 kilometres from the capital, Dhaka, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

According to police, fire service and civil defence officials, the driver lost control of the bus as it approached the ferry dock, causing it to veer off and fall into the river.

The bus overturned and sank rapidly to a depth of about nine metres, trapping passengers inside and severely reducing their chances of survival.

A fire service official said rescue teams and divers worked to reach the wreckage on the riverbed, recovering 22 bodies from inside the bus, including six men, 11 women and five children.

Authorities later confirmed the death toll had risen to 24 after two women died in hospital from their injuries.

River transport accidents are common in Bangladesh, a country criss-crossed by hundreds of waterways, often due to poorly maintained vehicles, overcrowding and inadequate safety standards.

Search and investigation efforts are ongoing to determine whether anyone else is missing, as the tragedy has left the local community in mourning.