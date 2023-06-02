Buta Airways aircraft flying to Tbilisi returns to Heydar Aliyev Airport
02 Jun 2023 12:21
The captain of the aircraft operating flight J2-9225 of Buta Airways flying on the Baku-Tbilisi route, decided to return to the airport of departure due to a thunderstorm near Tbilisi’s airport, News.az reports Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL).
The plane successfully landed at Heydar Aliyev International Airport at 23:12 local time.
Passengers of this flight will fly to Tbilisi after the weather conditions improve in the city.