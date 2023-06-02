Yandex metrika counter

Buta Airways aircraft flying to Tbilisi returns to Heydar Aliyev Airport

Buta Airways aircraft flying to Tbilisi returns to Heydar Aliyev Airport

The captain of the aircraft operating flight J2-9225 of Buta Airways flying on the Baku-Tbilisi route, decided to return to the airport of departure due to a thunderstorm near Tbilisi’s airport, News.az reports Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL).

The plane successfully landed at Heydar Aliyev International Airport at 23:12 local time.

Passengers of this flight will fly to Tbilisi after the weather conditions improve in the city.


