Buta Airways expands its route network with flights to another popular Turkish resort

+ ↺ − 16 px

Starting from October 6, 2018, national low-cost airline Buta Airways will open direct flights to Turkey's another popular destination - Izmir.

The minimum fare for Baku-Izmir flight (Adnan Menderes airport, IATA code: ADB) like for other destinations of the Airline, will cost 29 euros (one way). Flights will be carried out once a week – on Saturdays.

Air tickets can be purchased on the official website of the Airline (on "Budget" and "Standard" fares), as well as at sales offices (on "Super" fare), AzerNews reports.

Being a low-cost airline, minimum fare Budget of Buta Airways offers additional services such as carriage of baggage, hand luggage, hot onboard meals, check-in at the airport, as well as seat selection in the airplane on a paid basis. One can buy air tickets on "Super" fare, which includes a hand luggage (up to 10 kg), a baggage (up to 23 kg) and free check-in at the airport, from all sales offices. Online check-in on the website opens 24 hours before departure and is free in all fares.

Izmir is the third largest city and the second largest port in Turkey. It is located on the shores of the picturesque Aegean Sea and is considered one of the most beautiful cities in the country. Izmir is a major business center of the country and a modern seaside resort with a lot of ancient monuments, huge squares, various museums and palm groves. The Airline's new destination will further increase passenger traffic between the two friendly countries.

Buta Airways is the first low-cost airline in Azerbaijan, a structural unit of the CJSC Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL). It was founded in December 2016. The first flight was carried out on September 1, 2017. The Airline’s fleet consists of modern Embraer aircrafts. The Airline is based in Baku, at the Heydar Aliyev International Airport. Currently, the Airline carries out regular and seasonal flights from Baku to Istanbul, Alanya, Moscow, St. Petersburg, Kazan, Mineralnye Vody, Kiev, Sofia, Tbilisi and Tehran. Also direct flights are carried out from Azerbaijan's second largest city - Ganja to Moscow. Izmir will be the 12th destination in the route network of the low-cost airline.

News.Az

News.Az