Buta Airways plane makes emergency landing at Tbilisi airport
- 15 May 2023 02:27
- 22 Jan 2026 03:37
- Society
The captain of the aircraft carrying out the J2 9003 flight on the Baku-Ankara route of Azerbaijan's Buta Airways, which is a part of AZAL, decided to land at the Tbilisi International Airport, AZAL’s press service told News.Az.
The reason was a sharp deterioration in the passenger's well-being on board.
The plane landed safely at Tbilisi airport at 12:23 (+GMT).
After providing medical assistance to the passenger, the plane will fly to Türkiye's Ankara.