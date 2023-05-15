Yandex metrika counter

Buta Airways plane makes emergency landing at Tbilisi airport

The captain of the aircraft carrying out the J2 9003 flight on the Baku-Ankara route of Azerbaijan's Buta Airways, which is a part of AZAL, decided to land at the Tbilisi International Airport, AZAL’s press service told News.Az.

The reason was a sharp deterioration in the passenger's well-being on board.

The plane landed safely at Tbilisi airport at 12:23 (+GMT).

After providing medical assistance to the passenger, the plane will fly to Türkiye's Ankara.


