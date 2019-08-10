Buta Airways plane on Izmir-Baku route makes emergency landing in Azerbaijan’s Ganja

Buta Airways’ plane J2 9042 en route from Izmir to Baku has made an emergency landing at the Ganja airport after one of the passengers felt sick (high blood pre

There were 102 passengers on board.

The passenger was provided with emergency medical care.

News.Az

