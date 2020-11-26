Buta Airways to increase frequency of flights performed to Izmir

+ ↺ − 16 px

“Buta Airways” - the low-cost airline of Azerbaijan shall increase the frequency of special flights operated on the Baku-Izmir-Baku route.

Starting from December 10, the flights in this direction will be operated twice a week - on Thursdays and Sundays.

To recap, taking into account the restrictions imposed and rules introduced due to the epidemiological situation of the country, the Airline offers tickets only at two fares – “Standard” and “Super”.

The fare “Standard” (from 55 euros) allows carriage of checked baggage weighting no more than 10 kilograms, the sum of three dimensions of which does not exceed 158 cm. The fare “Super” (from 75 euros) allows carriage of baggage weighing no more than 23 kg, the sum of three dimensions of which does not exceed 158 cm, as well as additional baggage weighing no more than 10 kg with total dimensions not exceeding 118 cm.

Both fares include free seat selection and airport check-in options.

Only women's carry-on bags, men's briefcases, or laptop bags (the bag should be used only for its intended purpose) and baby food are allowed as carry-on luggage. Other types of carry-on luggage, including purchases made at Duty Free stores, are prohibited.

Tickets for the Baku-Izmir-Baku route are already available on the official website of “Buta Airways” (at “Super” and “Standard” fares) as well as at the official agencies of the Airline (only at the “Super” fare).

News.Az