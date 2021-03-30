Buta Airways to increase frequency of flights to Istanbul and Izmir

+ ↺ − 16 px

The higher frequency of flights operated by the Azerbaijani low-cost airline to these cities of Turkey will enable passengers to purchase tickets for these routes at a competitive and affordable price. Thus, the number of Baku - Izmir – Baku flights will increase from three to four times a week. And from April 20, flights in the Baku-Istanbul-Baku direction will be operated daily.

“Buta Airways” operates these flights to the following Turkish airports - Adnan Menderes (Izmir) and Sabiha Gokcen (Istanbul).

News.Az