Buta Airways to increase frequency of flights to Istanbul and Izmir

The higher frequency of flights operated by the Azerbaijani low-cost airline to these cities of Turkey will enable passengers to purchase tickets for these routes at a competitive and affordable price. Thus, the number of Baku - Izmir – Baku flights will increase from three to four times a week. And from April 20, flights in the Baku-Istanbul-Baku direction will be operated daily.

“Buta Airways” operates these flights to the following Turkish airports - Adnan Menderes (Izmir) and Sabiha Gokcen (Istanbul).


News.Az 

