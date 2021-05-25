Buta Airways to resume flights to Alanya

+ ↺ − 16 px

Starting from July 3, the low-cost airline of Azerbaijan “Buta Airways” will start operating special flights on the Baku-Alanya-Baku route.

The flights to this Turkish resort will be operated once a week - on Saturdays.

In addition, from June 19, the low-cost airline will increase the frequency of flights operated to Ankara. Starting from this date, the flights of “Buta Airways” to the capital of Turkey will be operated three times a week - on Mondays, Thursdays and Saturdays.

Taking into account the restrictions imposed and rules introduced due to the epidemiological situation of the country, the Airline offers tickets only at two fares – “Standard” and “Super”.

Both fares include free seat selection and airport check-in options.

Tickets for these flights are available on the official website of “Buta Airways” (at the “Super” and “Standard” fares), as well as at the official agencies of the Airline (only at the “Super” fare). The cost of tickets starts from 55 euros.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, these flights will be served via Terminal 1 of the Heydar Aliyev International Airport both for departures and arrivals.

Only passengers who are allowed to fly under the current epidemiological restrictions will be accepted on these flights.

Passengers traveling on Baku-Alanya flights should:

- have the right to enter the territory of Turkey. The entry requirements for Turkey during COVID-19 pandemic are presented on the Airline's website at https://www.butaairways.az/en/covid/turkey

- get a negative COVID-19 test certificate. The list of clinics in Azerbaijan where you can take COVID-19 test is published on the Airline's website at https://www.butaairways.az/en/covid/clinics

Passengers traveling Alanya-Baku flights should:

- check their right of entry to Azerbaijan. The list of categories of persons who are allowed to enter Azerbaijan is available at https://www.butaairways.az/en/covid/azerbaijan

- get a negative COVID-19 test certificate. It is recommended to have a QR code embedded on the test results which will be verified at the check-in counters. The list of clinics in Turkey where you can take COVID-19 test is available at https://www.butaairways.az/en/covid/turkey

In accordance with the decision of the Task Force under the Cabinet of Ministers of the Republic of Azerbaijan, all passengers arriving in Baku by these flights will have to self-isolate for two weeks.

Passengers of both directions should ensure that their COVID-19 test results are valid for 48 hours prior to their scheduled flight departure.

In order to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and in connection with the epidemiological situation in the country, persons meeting and seeing off passengers are not allowed to enter the Terminal.

News.Az

