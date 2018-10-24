BUTA Art & Sweets celebrates 1st anniversary

+ ↺ − 16 px

On October 14, BUTA Art & Sweets organization held an event to celebrate its first anniversary.

The event brought together representatives of state and private organizations, intellectuals, journalist, etc.

BUTA Art & Sweets named Education HUB, the U.S. Embassy in Baku and the EU Delegation to Azerbaijan “The Best Partners for 2018.”

Addressing the event the founder of BUTA Art & Sweets, Sara Rajabli, gave detailed information about the platform. She said that the main purpose of this social business is to solve the employment-related problems of women by selling their homemade sweets to corporate and individual customers.

BUTA Art & Sweets has launched this project with an 85-euro investment and has been operating for nearly a year. Over this period, the company has managed to involve 17 women in need of employment in the project, added 25 types of sweets to the menu, established successful cooperation with NGOs and event organizers, and presented the sweets made by the women at high-level local and international events. Moreover, BUTA Art & Sweets, as the most responsible participant at Yunus & Youth Social Entrepreneurship Fellowship 2018, has been awarded a full scholarship for participation at One Young World Summit held in The Hague, the Netherlands.

Women working for BUTA Art & Sweets were highlighted by BBC and European External Action Service, a leading media channel of the European Union.

The anniversary event was organized with the support of Fairmont Hotel Baku, Procter& Gamble, Creatiff.az, Post Vision, Chelebi, Azersun, and Sabina Parfumery & Cosmetics.

BUTA Art & Sweets thanks News.Az for information support.

