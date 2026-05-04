Cheap EVs take over: BYD and Chery are trending in March

Cheap EVs take over: BYD and Chery are trending in March

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As global oil prices reach record highs, Australian motorists are pivoting to electric vehicles at an unprecedented rate. The Royal Automobile Club of Victoria (RACV) reports that searches for EVs on its Car Match service surged by a staggering 461% in March 2026 compared to the previous month.

The sudden spike in interest is directly linked to the ongoing conflict between Israel, the U.S., and Iran. The closure of the Strait of Hormuz—a vital maritime artery for global oil—has crippled supply chains and sent petrol prices at Australian pumps to levels previously thought impossible, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.





"EV sales have continued to surge as motorists look for cheaper ways to stay on the road," says James Williams, RACV’s Head of Policy. He notes that while the "panic" is understandable, buyers must ensure their choice is a long-term lifestyle match.

The surge is being led by a trio of value-focused brands: BYD, MG, and Chery. These manufacturers have broken the price barrier that previously kept many Australians away from electric technology.

A standout for 2026 is the BYD Atto 1 Essential, which has become the most affordable new electric car in Australian history, priced from $23,990 (plus on-road costs).

Despite the rush, the RACV is urging caution. Increased demand has led to extended wait times due to factory allocations and delivery bottlenecks. For those looking to make the switch, the RACV recommends evaluating:

Real-World Range: Official figures are benchmarks; weather and terrain will affect your actual distance.

Charging Infrastructure: Map out where you will charge daily before committing.

Safety Ratings: Ensure the vehicle meets modern ANCAP standards.

Second-Hand Health: If buying used to skip the waitlist, prioritize a battery health check and warranty verification.

With the 2026 BYD Atto 1 now priced competitively against traditional hatchbacks like the Kia Picanto or Suzuki Swift, the "EV revolution" in Australia has officially moved from a luxury trend to a mainstream necessity.

News.Az