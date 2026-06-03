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France hits fast fashion giant Shein with €22 million fine

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France hits fast fashion giant Shein with €22 million fine
Photo: Reuters

France’s consumer protection agency has slapped Chinese fast-fashion giant Shein with a €22 million fine following a probe into multiple consumer rights and environmental disclosures.

The regulatory body cited several key violations, including systemic issues with customer returns, a lack of adequate information regarding the environmental quality of its products, and the distribution of non-compliant order confirmations to shoppers, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Shein immediately pushed back against the penalty, calling the multimillion-euro fine both disproportionate and discriminatory.

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The retailer announced that it fundamentally disagrees with the agency's findings and intends to formally contest the decision.


News.Az 

By Aysel Mammadzada

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