France hits fast fashion giant Shein with €22 million fine

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France’s consumer protection agency has slapped Chinese fast-fashion giant Shein with a €22 million fine following a probe into multiple consumer rights and environmental disclosures.

The regulatory body cited several key violations, including systemic issues with customer returns, a lack of adequate information regarding the environmental quality of its products, and the distribution of non-compliant order confirmations to shoppers, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Shein immediately pushed back against the penalty, calling the multimillion-euro fine both disproportionate and discriminatory.

The retailer announced that it fundamentally disagrees with the agency's findings and intends to formally contest the decision.

News.Az