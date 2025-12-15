California challenges Trump administration over grant cuts

+ ↺ − 16 px

California has filed a lawsuit against the Trump administration after more than $33 million in federal transportation safety grants were terminated, escalating tensions between Washington and Democratic-led states.

The lawsuit, filed in U.S. District Court in Northern California, targets Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy, the U.S. Transportation Department and the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA). It follows an October decision to end funding for California’s commercial vehicle safety programs over claims the state failed to enforce English-language proficiency rules for truck drivers, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

California officials argue the decision is unlawful and politically motivated. In court filings, the state said it already enforces English-language standards that align with federal law and described the funding cutoff as “arbitrary and capricious,” warning it could undermine road safety and cause significant economic harm.

The withheld funds support roadside inspections, traffic enforcement, safety audits of trucking companies and public education campaigns. California also noted that drivers licensed in the state are involved in 39% fewer fatal commercial vehicle accidents than the national average.

The move is part of a broader push by the Trump administration to tighten rules on foreign-born truck drivers. Earlier this year, the administration paused worker visas for commercial truck drivers and reversed Obama-era guidance that prevented inspectors from sidelining drivers solely for lacking English proficiency.

On the same day California filed its lawsuit, the Transportation Department threatened to withdraw $73 million in funding from New York over commercial driver licenses issued to non-U.S. citizens. Similar warnings have been directed at other Democratic-run states, including Minnesota.

Federal agencies named in the lawsuit did not immediately comment. The dispute adds to a growing legal battle over federal authority, transportation safety rules and the use of funding as leverage against state governments.

