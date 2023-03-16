California flooded with rain, Northeast buried under snow

+ ↺ − 16 px

An atmospheric river dumped more torrential rain on California on Wednesday, forcing evacuations, power outages and road closures, while the remnants of a powerful Nor'easter blizzard buried much of upstate New York and New England under snow, News.Az reports citing Reuters.

An atmospheric river dumped more torrential rain on California on Wednesday, forcing evacuations, power outages and road closures, while the remnants of a powerful Nor'easter blizzard buried much of upstate New York and New England under snow.

The West Coast is getting pounded by an usually wet season following two decades of drought, creating havoc on roads and endangering blufftop homes along the coast in southern California's Orange County.

"It's been fire to ice and no warm bath in between," said Governor Gavin Newsom, referring to the state's pivot from wildfires just a few months ago to one of the snowiest winters on record.

The governor has declared a state of emergency in 43 of California's 58 counties. More than 130,000 homes and businesses remained without power on Wednesday, according to PowerOutage.us.

The 11th atmospheric river of the season prompted officials to warn of potential flooding and mudslides from heavy rain, melting snowpack, saturated soils and swollen streams.

By Wednesday afternoon the heavy rainfall associated with the atmospheric river in California had ended, with only light showers persisting in southern California, but forecasters warned of a possible 12th atmospheric river next week.

Atmospheric river describes airborne currents of dense, tropical moisture from the Pacific. A series of them lashed California in rapid succession from late December through mid-January, killing at least 20 people.

News.Az