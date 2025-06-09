California sues Trump administration over National Guard deployment in Los Angeles
Reuters
California has filed a lawsuit against the Trump administration for deploying 2,000 National Guard troops to Los Angeles without the governor’s consent. State officials argue that the move is illegal and exacerbates tensions amid ongoing protests.
California Attorney General Rob Bonta announced the lawsuit on Monday, saying President Donald Trump crossed the lines when he deployed troops without Governor Gavin Newsom’s consent, News.Az repirts citing foreign media.
"Let me be clear: There is no invasion. There is no rebellion," Bonta said in a statement. "The President is trying to manufacture chaos and crisis on the ground for his own political ends."