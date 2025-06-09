California sues Trump administration over National Guard deployment in Los Angeles

+ ↺ − 16 px

California has filed a lawsuit against the Trump administration for deploying 2,000 National Guard troops to Los Angeles without the governor’s consent. State officials argue that the move is illegal and exacerbates tensions amid ongoing protests.

California Attorney General Rob Bonta announced the lawsuit on Monday, saying President Donald Trump crossed the lines when he deployed troops without Governor Gavin Newsom’s consent, News.Az repirts citing foreign media.

"Let me be clear: There is no invasion. There is no rebellion," Bonta said in a statement. "The President is trying to manufacture chaos and crisis on the ground for his own political ends." The lawsuit alleges that Trump misused a federal law that allows the president to send troops only in rare situations, like foreign invasion or a major rebellion against the US government. It said none of these conditions are present. The deployment occurred after violent protests broke out in Los Angeles in response to immigration raids. But Newsom and other Democratic leaders said the state is capable of handling the protests without federal interference.

News.Az