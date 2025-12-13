Cambodia urges Thailand to immediately cease fire

+ ↺ − 16 px

Cambodia called on Thailand to immediately cease military actions against Cambodia and its civilian infrastructure, Cambodian Minister of Information Neth Pheaktra said on Saturday.

On Saturday morning, the Thai forces, using two F-16 fighter jets, struck a hotel and two bridges at the Thmor Da checkpoint in Veal Veng District, Pursat Province, he said, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

"Thai forces have expanded their attacks to target Cambodian civilians and residential villages, and to destroy civilian infrastructure," Pheaktra said, adding that, as of Friday, Thai military actions have caused 11 civilian deaths and 59 injuries.

Across five provinces, there are 89,687 displaced families, totaling 303,213 people, he added.

The minister said that Thailand has repeatedly violated Cambodia's sovereignty and ended the ceasefire through sustained military actions inside Cambodian territory.

Pheaktra said Cambodia remains firmly committed to peace, dialogue, and international law.

Thailand's caretaker Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul and Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet said they held separate phone talks with U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday regarding their border conflict. Trump later said the two leaders had agreed to a ceasefire effective Friday evening, a claim that the Thai side denied on Saturday.

The Cambodia-Thailand border conflict has reignited since Dec. 7.

News.Az